West Liberty Commencement May 13
West Liberty University will hold its Spring 2017 Commencement Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 13 in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex on campus. Three hundred and forty-three students are expected to complete graduation requirements during the spring semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|May 3
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC