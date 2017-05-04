West Liberty Commencement May 13

West Liberty Commencement May 13

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Intelligencer

West Liberty University will hold its Spring 2017 Commencement Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 13 in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex on campus. Three hundred and forty-three students are expected to complete graduation requirements during the spring semester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) May 3 Bigjohn8 4,090
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Smitty 6
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar '17 Smitty 1
clear view Mar '17 ben 1
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC