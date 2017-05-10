Use Separate Bill For Tax Credits

Use Separate Bill For Tax Credits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Intelligencer

Here in the Mountain State, we have a saying relevant to what could happen to a proposal that is important for Wheeling and several other communities in West Virginia: Don't throw the baby out with the bath water. One avenue of development in older communities such as ours is redeveloping old buildings that are attractive because of their architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr Snitcinbebitchin 4,142
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Smitty 6
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC