Smay to be ordained a transitional deacon

Seminarian Martin Smay will be ordained a transitional deacon by Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 3. Priests, deacons and religious of the diocese as well as Smay's family and friends will gather for the ordination.

