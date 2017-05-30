Show of Hands Is Set for Tonight at t...

Show of Hands Is Set for Tonight at the Artisan Center

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Intelligencer

Wheeling Heritage will be presenting its 11th Show of Hands event at 5:30 p.m. today on the third floor of the Artisan Center, 1400 Main Street. Four projects will pitch their ideas to the crowd, then attendees vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Bert 4,207
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May 16 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 53
In need Apr '17 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr '17 T W Hill 1
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC