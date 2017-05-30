Show of Hands Is Set for Tonight at the Artisan Center
Wheeling Heritage will be presenting its 11th Show of Hands event at 5:30 p.m. today on the third floor of the Artisan Center, 1400 Main Street. Four projects will pitch their ideas to the crowd, then attendees vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Bert
|4,207
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr '17
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr '17
|T W Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC