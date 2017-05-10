Saunders Sentenced for Firing Shots Into Vehicle on New Year's Eve

Jerome Thomas Saunders will spend at least two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful assault in Ohio County Circuit Court. Saunders, 30, whose last known address was 734 Market St. in Wheeling, was arrested Feb. 28 in Martins Ferry and returned to Wheeling to face felony charges for firing a gun and injuring a man on New Year's Eve in East Wheeling.

