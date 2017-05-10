Saunders Sentenced for Firing Shots Into Vehicle on New Year's Eve
Jerome Thomas Saunders will spend at least two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful assault in Ohio County Circuit Court. Saunders, 30, whose last known address was 734 Market St. in Wheeling, was arrested Feb. 28 in Martins Ferry and returned to Wheeling to face felony charges for firing a gun and injuring a man on New Year's Eve in East Wheeling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Earl
|4,135
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC