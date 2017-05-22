River City Restaurant Offering Food for Ogden Half Marathon Race Participants

Photo by Scott McCloskey River City Restaurant co-owner Jason Miller, left, and Chef David McCardle display the pasta marinara that will be included on the restaurant's buffet available for Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic participants this weekend. Whether they're looking to fuel up before the race or reload after giving it their all, participants in the 41st-annual Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic can enjoy a pasta and specialty wrap buffet this weekend at River City Restaurant as part of the weekend's activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.