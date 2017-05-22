River City Restaurant Offering Food for Ogden Half Marathon Race Participants
Photo by Scott McCloskey River City Restaurant co-owner Jason Miller, left, and Chef David McCardle display the pasta marinara that will be included on the restaurant's buffet available for Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic participants this weekend. Whether they're looking to fuel up before the race or reload after giving it their all, participants in the 41st-annual Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic can enjoy a pasta and specialty wrap buffet this weekend at River City Restaurant as part of the weekend's activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Chris
|4,195
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr '17
|T W Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC