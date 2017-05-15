Raceboats return to New Martinsville with Vintage Regatta
Photo Provided Dr. David Kappel of Wheeling, driving the vintage hydroplane Sin, prepares to make a pass during a regatta in Wheeling. Sin, owned by New Martinsville natives Kappel and Jack Wolfe, is expected at the inaugural New Martinsville Vintage Regatta on June 17-18.
