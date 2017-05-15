Raceboats return to New Martinsville ...

Raceboats return to New Martinsville with Vintage Regatta

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo Provided Dr. David Kappel of Wheeling, driving the vintage hydroplane Sin, prepares to make a pass during a regatta in Wheeling. Sin, owned by New Martinsville natives Kappel and Jack Wolfe, is expected at the inaugural New Martinsville Vintage Regatta on June 17-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr Jake 4,153
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr '17 T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Smitty 6
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC