Parcel Players Sets Auditions

Parcel Players, Oglebay Institute's summer theater program for students ages 13 through college, will present two plays again this summer. Open call and auditions for students interested in Parcel Players will be held at 7 p.m. May 30-31 at Towngate Theatre, 2118 Market St., Wheeling.

