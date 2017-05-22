No - Solid Suspect' in Wheeling Islan...

No - Solid Suspect' in Wheeling Island Murder

Police say they are making progress in the investigation of the shooting death of 41-year-old Ahmid Salem Hinton, who was shot multiple times in front of a Wheeling Island home in the early morning hours of May 9. "We still do not have a solid suspect at this time, but our detectives are making progress, looking through hours of multiple surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas and questioning individuals who may have information." Wheeling police and fire department officials attempted to save Hinton, but he died during emergency surgery at Ohio Valley Medical Center at about 5 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

