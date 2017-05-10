Man Dies After Early Morning Shooting in Wheeling
A 41-year-old man shot on Wheeling Island early today has died, according to Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl. The Wheeling Police Department responded to the area of 7 S. Penn St. at about 1:40 a.m. today where they found a man who had been shot multiple times on the sidewalk.
