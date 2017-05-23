Lions Club Honors Retiring Moundsville Middle Teacher
Students at Moundsville Middle School graciously shared their Awards Day on Thursday with Mike Eskridge, the adviser of the school's LEO Club, as he was presented with two Lions Club International awards, a Progressive Melvin Jones pin and a Humanitarian Plaque. Eskridge, who is retiring as both a social studies teacher and as LEO Club adviser at the close of the current school year, has been on the MMS faculty for 30 years, and affiliated with the LEO since its inception at the school 15 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|louege
|4,207
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr '17
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr '17
|T W Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC