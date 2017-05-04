Kroger to lower prices, end senior discounts
Prices at most West Virginia Kroger locations will be cut, the grocery store company announced this week. Another change will also be coming: ending the senior discount program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC