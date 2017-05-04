Kroger to lower prices, end senior di...

Kroger to lower prices, end senior discounts

55 min ago

Prices at most West Virginia Kroger locations will be cut, the grocery store company announced this week. Another change will also be coming: ending the senior discount program.

