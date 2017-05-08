Investigation Ongoing After Man is Sh...

Investigation Ongoing After Man is Shot Multiple Times on Wheeling Island

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Intelligencer

In Wheeling, 41-year-old Ahmid Salem Hinton, was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant on Wheeling Island early Tuesday. He died during emergency surgery at Ohio Valley Medical Center at about 5 a.m. Meanwhile, Bellaire police continue to search for leads in the shooting death of a Bellaire man found dead in his home on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr rnk 4,122
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Sun Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Smitty 6
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,900,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC