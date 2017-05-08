Investigation Ongoing After Man is Shot Multiple Times on Wheeling Island
In Wheeling, 41-year-old Ahmid Salem Hinton, was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant on Wheeling Island early Tuesday. He died during emergency surgery at Ohio Valley Medical Center at about 5 a.m. Meanwhile, Bellaire police continue to search for leads in the shooting death of a Bellaire man found dead in his home on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|rnk
|4,122
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC