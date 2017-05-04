Historic Wheeling Walking Tour Offered
A historic Wheeling walking tour is being offered at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning this week and continuing through October. The 2- to 2 1/2-hour tour meets at the Visitors Center, 1401 Main St., and ends with a tour of the 1892 Eckhart House, 810 Main St. Stops include West Virginia Independence Hall, Heritage Port, Capitol Theatre and the Suspension Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|May 3
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC