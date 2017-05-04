Historic Wheeling Walking Tour Offered

A historic Wheeling walking tour is being offered at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning this week and continuing through October. The 2- to 2 1/2-hour tour meets at the Visitors Center, 1401 Main St., and ends with a tour of the 1892 Eckhart House, 810 Main St. Stops include West Virginia Independence Hall, Heritage Port, Capitol Theatre and the Suspension Bridge.

