Height Requirements to be Imposed on ...

Height Requirements to be Imposed on Buildings in Downtown Wheeling

Several downtown buildings - including 7-Eleven, DiCarlo's Pizza and Wheeling Office Supply - would not be permitted for construction under the city's new building standards because they are not tall enough. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday and Councilmen Ken Imer, Brian Wilson, Ty Thorngate and Dave Palmer heard the first reading of an ordinance to establish a three-story minimum building height for any new structures built in the downtown district.

