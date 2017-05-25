Get Higher Tax Credit Enacted

Get Higher Tax Credit Enacted

As the situation regarding taxes and a new budget for West Virginia grows tenser by the hour, legislators should not allow a worthwhile idea to fall through the cracks. The state offers a tax credit to developers who remodel historic buildings - but at a level below that of adjacent states.

Wheeling, WV

