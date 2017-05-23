Factors explain low life expectancy i...

Factors explain low life expectancy in W.Va.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Dire results for that region of the Mountain State are cited in a new report issued in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr louege 4,207
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May 16 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr '17 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr '17 T W Hill 1
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC