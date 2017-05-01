County Commissioners Discuss City Buildings
The Tyler County Commissioners met on Wednesday April 26 where they discussed the purchasing of buildings within city limits that would accommodate some of the county employees. The commissioners feel that several of the buildings are becoming too much of a safety hazard and so there will be some switching around of offices.
