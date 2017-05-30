City Council Members Discuss Future F...

City Council Members Discuss Future Fire Station Plans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Intelligencer

Steubenville Councilman Mike Johnson asked his colleagues this week to consider building a new fire station at Veterans Park on Pleasant Heights, while Councilman Bob Villamagna suggested the soon-to-be-vacant city health department offices for future police headquarters. "I would like us to consider combining the downtown fire station with the Pleasant Heights fire station in a new facility at Veterans Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 21 min Weepy 4,205
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May 16 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 53
In need Apr '17 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr '17 T W Hill 1
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC