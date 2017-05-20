AT&T mobility workers man picket line...

AT&T mobility workers man picket lines in West Virginia

What's described as an "abbreviated strike" involving AT&T Mobility Workers is scheduled to end Monday, union officials said. A group of union workers in the Northern Panhandle represented by the Communications Workers of America walked off their jobs Friday afternoon in connection with an ongoing contract dispute with the company.

