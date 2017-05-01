WLU Piano Prof - Key Player' at Stifel
West Liberty University Professor Dr. Gerald Lee will perform a piano concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at Oglebay Institute's Stifel Fine Arts Center, 1330 National Road, Wheeling. He will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata in E Major, Op.
