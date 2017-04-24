Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Hi...

Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central High Schools Spark Partnership

Two local high schools - Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central - have enjoyed rivalries over the years on sports fields, in academic competitions and more. But recently, students from both schools unknowingly became partners in a project that serves to honor deceased veterans buried in a nearly forgotten local cemetery.

