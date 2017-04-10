Wheeling City Council to Consider Parking Fine Increase at Tuesday Meeting

This week, Wheeling City Council members will hear comments from those concerned about the plan to increase fines for overtime parking from $3 to $10 before voting on a strategy to allow American Legion Post 89 to remain open. Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday, along with Councilmen Ken Imer, Brian Wilson, Ty Thorngate and Dave Palmer, will address these and other matters during their 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St. In addition to increasing the fine overtime parking from $3 to $10, Wheeling's parking fine changes, all of which are doubled if not satisfied within 30 days, include raising the fine for blocking a fire hydrant from $50 to $100.

