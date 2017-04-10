Wheeling City Council to Consider Par...

Wheeling City Council to Consider Parking Fine Increase at Tuesday Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

This week, Wheeling City Council members will hear comments from those concerned about the plan to increase fines for overtime parking from $3 to $10 before voting on a strategy to allow American Legion Post 89 to remain open. Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday, along with Councilmen Ken Imer, Brian Wilson, Ty Thorngate and Dave Palmer, will address these and other matters during their 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St. In addition to increasing the fine overtime parking from $3 to $10, Wheeling's parking fine changes, all of which are doubled if not satisfied within 30 days, include raising the fine for blocking a fire hydrant from $50 to $100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr RSM 4,071
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Sat T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar 29 Smitty 6
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 1
clear view Mar 17 ben 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Mar '17 Mookymook 5
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Mar '17 Jimbo 8
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC