Wheeling City Council to Consider Parking Fine Increase at Tuesday Meeting
This week, Wheeling City Council members will hear comments from those concerned about the plan to increase fines for overtime parking from $3 to $10 before voting on a strategy to allow American Legion Post 89 to remain open. Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday, along with Councilmen Ken Imer, Brian Wilson, Ty Thorngate and Dave Palmer, will address these and other matters during their 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St. In addition to increasing the fine overtime parking from $3 to $10, Wheeling's parking fine changes, all of which are doubled if not satisfied within 30 days, include raising the fine for blocking a fire hydrant from $50 to $100.
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|RSM
|4,071
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Sat
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar 17
|ben
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Mookymook
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|Jimbo
|8
