West Virginia Supreme Court Case To - SDecide on Gas and Oil Royalties

Those receiving royalty checks for Marcellus and Utica shale drilling in West Virginia could see their payments drop, pending a decision by the state's Supreme Court of Appeals. During a Wednesday meeting with mineral owners in Wheeling, West Virginia Royalty Owners Association Vice President Tom Huber shared a copy of a royalty statement from an operation in Pennsylvania that allowed the company to deduct from the mineral owner's payment.

