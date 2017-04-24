West Virginia Northern Community College - SFaculty Concerns Linger in Wheeling

Faculty concerns about administrative leadership at West Virginia Northern Community College linger ahead of a potential vote by the school's board of governors on President Vicki Riley's contract. According to a statement released by WVNCC's faculty senate through its president, Kathy Herrington, members have learned the board of governors may discuss and vote on a new contract for Riley during its meeting at 5 p.m. today on the school's main Wheeling campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.