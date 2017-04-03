Town hall meetings to focus on West V...

Town hall meetings to focus on West Virginia budget

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

One of three public meetings to discuss the impact of the West Virginia budget talks on agencies and people will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Judge Black Courthouse Annex at 315 Market St. Meetings also are scheduled in Beckley and Wheeling and will involve discussion about issues, programs and spending affecting the state budget, including potential cuts to education and health care, proposed legislative tax changes and steps individuals can take to help prevent further budget cuts. The event is sponsored by the Wood County Family Resource Network, Protect West Virginia, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and Our Children Our Future.

