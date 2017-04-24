Southwestern Energy, Ohio County Jost...

Southwestern Energy, Ohio County Jostle Over Fire Service Fee

Accidents at Marcellus and Utica shale drilling pads can put a strain on the small volunteer fire departments assigned to cover the countryside. Although Ohio County has seen no large-scale problems at its several well sites, its Commission and Fire Board in 2015 voted to impose an annual fire service fee of $5,000 per well pad, regardless of how many wells are on the pad in question.

