Southwestern Energy, Ohio County Jostle Over Fire Service Fee
Accidents at Marcellus and Utica shale drilling pads can put a strain on the small volunteer fire departments assigned to cover the countryside. Although Ohio County has seen no large-scale problems at its several well sites, its Commission and Fire Board in 2015 voted to impose an annual fire service fee of $5,000 per well pad, regardless of how many wells are on the pad in question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|53
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|4,091
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC