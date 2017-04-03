Rural Ohio County Residents Want Action on - SWater Line in Wheeling

Photo by Janet Metzner Wheeling City Solicitor Rose Humway-Warmuth gathers documents to show Dr. Derek Andreini, a resident of the Washington Farms neighborhood who is among six complainants who want the city to take control of their privately owned water line. Some residents of the Washington Farms neighborhood want the city of Wheeling to take control of their privately owned water line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.