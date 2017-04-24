Roosevelt Offers Homemade Pasta and Other Italian Items
Spaghetti, gnocchi, cheese stuffed ravioli, rigatoni, meatball and sausage sandwiches, and tossed salads are just a few of the menu selections that have kept such a loyal customer base at the Roosevelt Restaurant in Bellaire for decades, according to owner Neal Zaccagnini. Serving top-quality homemade pasta and other Italian menu items has been the hallmark of popular Italian eatery since 1933.
