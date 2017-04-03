Report: Wheeling Retaining Young Adults

Report: Wheeling Retaining Young Adults

The city is already on its way in retaining young adults because of its recreational assets and proximity to Pittsburgh, but there's more that can be done, Derrick McKee told Wheeling City Council last week. McKee is a co-chairman of Mayor Glenn Elliott's Ad Hoc Committee on Retention, a group that, since last summer, has researched and investigated ways Wheeling can keep youth in the city after they graduate.

