Public broadcasting fixture to retire
An icon in West Virginia Broadcasting will step away from the microphone for good this week. Beth Vorhees, a longtime fixture at West Virginia Public Radio and Television will retire Friday after 32 years with the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Musikologist
|53
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|4,091
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC