Ohio Valley Drug Task Force Nabs Man On - SMultiple Charges in Wheeling
Kahlil Hankish II at his Elm Grove home, where officers reportedly found drugs and an AK-47 rifle with three loaded magazines. Officers entered the home at 1961 Decatur Ave. with a search warrant, and took Hankish, 43, into custody.
