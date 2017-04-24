Ohio Valley Drug Task Force Nabs Man ...

Ohio Valley Drug Task Force Nabs Man On - SMultiple Charges in Wheeling

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Intelligencer

Kahlil Hankish II at his Elm Grove home, where officers reportedly found drugs and an AK-47 rifle with three loaded magazines. Officers entered the home at 1961 Decatur Ave. with a search warrant, and took Hankish, 43, into custody.

