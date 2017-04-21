Ohio high school students injured in ...

Ohio high school students injured in West Virginia wreck

Twenty-six members of an Ohio high school football team were treated at two Wheeling-based hospitals for various injuries suffered in a school bus crash on state Route 88 in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle Thursday evening. The students from Buckeye Local High School were on their way to watch the West Liberty University football practice when the bus driver lost control of the bus and hit a tree.

