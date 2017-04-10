Michael Grove allows only one hit as WVU blanks Kansas
Wheeling-native Michael Grove allowed no hits in 7 2/3 innings as West Virginia beat Kansas , 8-0. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Darius Hill knocked it out of the park bringing himself and Cole Austin home.
