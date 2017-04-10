LGBT Flag Flown For More Than 20 Years

LGBT Flag Flown For More Than 20 Years

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

For married couple George Lenz and Michael Lujano, the anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents approved by city council in December serves to validate their position that Wheeling is, in fact, the Friendly City. said Lujano, who began his relationship with Lenz when the two met in Texas in 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr RSM 4,071
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Sat T W Hill 1
umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16) Mar 29 Smitty 6
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 1
clear view Mar 17 ben 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Mar '17 Mookymook 5
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Mar '17 Jimbo 8
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC