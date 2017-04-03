Greyhound Breeders Fund bill delayed ...

Greyhound Breeders Fund bill delayed again

Sunday Apr 2

Legislation to eliminate the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund will run another day as Northern Panhandle lawmakers push House leadership on the bill's economic implications for Wheeling and the surrounding area.

