Greyhound Breeders Fund bill delayed again
Legislation to eliminate the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund will run another day as Northern Panhandle lawmakers push House leadership on the bill's economic implications for Wheeling and the surrounding area.
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|57 min
|Dennis
|4,047
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|clear view
|Mar 17
|ben
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
