GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance Inc v...

GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance Inc v. Jeffrey Miklos

Avrum Levicoff, Esq., Sunshine R. Fellows, Esq., The Levicoff Law Firm, P.C., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Counsel for Petitioner Jonathan R. Marshall, Esq., Patricia M. Kipnis, Esq., Sandra Henson Kinney, Esq., Bailey & Glasser, LLP, Charleston, West Virginia, Jason E. Causey, Esq., Bordas & Bordas, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia, Rodney A. Smith, Esq., Todd S. Bailess, Esq., Bailess Smith, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondents The petitioner , GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance, Inc., appeals the circuit court's interlocutory order entered on March 3, 2016, through which it denied the petitioner's motion to stay class discovery.

