Doctor Delivers Three Sets of Twins In Week at Wheeling Hospital

Three sets of twins were born in a little over 24 hours this week at Wheeling Hospital. Celebrating the births, from left, are Ashley and Stephen Wharton of Wheeling with their sons, Parker and Tatum Wharton; Valerie and Larry Piko of Wheeling with son and daughter Lawrence and Ann Piko; Wheeling Hospital obstetrician Dr. Emily Morris; and Brianna Albert and Kurt Burge of Bridgeport with their sons, Brenton and Brantley Burge.

