Chief Schwertfeger: Teen Arrested in Wheeling Island Burglary

Even though detectives learned all was not as it initially seemed, Wheeling police were able to make an arrest less than 36 hours after a burglary on Wheeling Island which left a woman severely injured. With the aid of numerous tips from residents of the neighborhood, police arrested a 17-year-old male Thursday in connection with the incident, which was reported at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at a 106 North Huron St. home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.