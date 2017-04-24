Chief Schwertfeger: Teen Arrested in Wheeling Island Burglary
Even though detectives learned all was not as it initially seemed, Wheeling police were able to make an arrest less than 36 hours after a burglary on Wheeling Island which left a woman severely injured. With the aid of numerous tips from residents of the neighborhood, police arrested a 17-year-old male Thursday in connection with the incident, which was reported at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at a 106 North Huron St. home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|1
|clear view
|Mar '17
|ben
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Mookymook
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC