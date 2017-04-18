Champions of Children Accept Awards in Ohio County
From left, Claudia Raymer, Ron Scott Jr. and Melody Osborne are the recipients of the 2017 Deborah Doleski Allen Champion of Children Awards. The ceremony took place Friday in the Catholic Charities ballroom in Wheeling.
