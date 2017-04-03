Budget Burden: Ideas abound for fix, still no budget
Editor's note: With days left in the 2017 legislative session, West Virginia's budget situation remains murky, with competing proposals from Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican leadership in the House and Senate and the House Liberty Caucus under consideration. Starting today, The Journal will take a three-day look at the budget proposals, West Virginia's current tax structure as it compares to our border states and how trying something totally different such as eliminating the personal income tax could help - or hurt - the state's budget picture and business climate.
