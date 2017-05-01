Brooke Hills Park to host Kite Day Sa...

Brooke Hills Park to host Kite Day Saturday

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Robert and Elizabeth Strong of the SMART Centre Market in Wheeling will host a Kite Day program from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Brooke Hills Park's Cardinal Shelter.

