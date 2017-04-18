Area Residents Know Importance of Org...

Area Residents Know Importance of Organ Donation

Two area women - a transplant recipient and a living donor - speak from different perspectives but share a core belief in the importance of organ donation. They told their stories at a National Donate Life Month program held at West Virginia University Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital recently.

