Wheeling police investigating Chase Bank robbery
According to officers, the suspect is a black man. He is around 5 foot 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a hat, glasses, a black jacket with patches on the sleeves and brown pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|cabin creek Cu m
|4,010
|clear view
|Mar 17
|ben
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|5
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Lyin Hillary
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC