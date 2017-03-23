Wheeling Park High School - SStudent Makes Plea to W.Va. Lawmakers to Save Governor's School
Photo Provided Katherine Leary of Wheeling represents the Governor's School for the Arts on Feb. 27 before the state House of Delegates. She spoke to urge them to continue funding the governor's schools that provide three-week academies each year for high-achieving sophomores in arts, entrepreneurship, math and science, or honors academics.
