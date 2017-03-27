Wheeling Park High School Grad Named West Virginia University Student Body President
Wheeling Park High School graduate Blake Humphrey is putting an exclamation point on his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University. The Wheeling resident on Wednesday was sworn in as WVU's 100th student body president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 min
|just sayin
|4,033
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|6
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|clear view
|Mar 17
|ben
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC