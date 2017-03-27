Wheeling Park High School Grad Named ...

Wheeling Park High School Grad Named West Virginia University Student Body President

Wheeling Park High School graduate Blake Humphrey is putting an exclamation point on his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University. The Wheeling resident on Wednesday was sworn in as WVU's 100th student body president.

