Side of Downtown Wheeling Building Falls

Side of Downtown Wheeling Building Falls

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

The beer and wine stopped flowing at the former Ernie's Cork and Bottle on 12th Street many years ago, but heavy rain falling onto the roof of the structure may have contributed to the Wednesday collapse of material from the side of the building onto an adjacent parking lot. Although witnesses and city of Wheeling officials did not believe there were any injuries or other damage associated with the falling facade, they said it is an example of problems associated with vacant buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 12 hr George Washington 3,998
In town Feb 15 In area 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
got that boy (Jan '15) Feb 12 Worker 10
Clubs Feb 8 In area 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan '17 bigandnosey 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC