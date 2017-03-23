Police: Video Shows Suspect, Muzzle Flashes During East Wheeling Shooting
Video surveillance from a New Year's Eve shooting in East Wheeling allegedly shows muzzle flashes coming from Jerome Saunders near the spot where investigators later found 14 spent shell casings. That evidence and more led to Saunders' arrest on three felony charges last month, regarding the Dec. 31 shooting in Lane E near 15th Street that left one man wounded, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Rob Safreed of the Wheeling Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|cabin creek Cu m
|4,010
|clear view
|Mar 17
|ben
|1
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Mar 14
|Mookymook
|5
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Lyin Hillary
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC