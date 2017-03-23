Police: Video Shows Suspect, Muzzle Flashes During East Wheeling Shooting

Video surveillance from a New Year's Eve shooting in East Wheeling allegedly shows muzzle flashes coming from Jerome Saunders near the spot where investigators later found 14 spent shell casings. That evidence and more led to Saunders' arrest on three felony charges last month, regarding the Dec. 31 shooting in Lane E near 15th Street that left one man wounded, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Rob Safreed of the Wheeling Police Department.

