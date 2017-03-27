Photo finish expected for breeders fund legislation
A bill to eliminate the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund is set for a possible third reading and vote in the House of Delegates today, but there is a dead heat to the finish as a close vote is expected. Senate Bill 437 has been delayed on its second of third readings since Tuesday, giving local delegates reason to think House leadership did not have support to pass the measure.
