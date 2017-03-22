img_0779
A reported bank robbery late this morning at the Chase Bank branch at the junction of National Road and Washington Avenue has Wheeling police and Ohio County sheriff's deputies scouring the area looking for the suspect. The robber allegedly handed a teller a note before leaving on foot and getting into a car and heading west on National Road.
Wheeling Discussions
